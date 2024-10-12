MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $1,802,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $28.71.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

