Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 27.4% in the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Progyny by 13.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

