Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,886 Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 428.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 92.1% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $67.13 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

