Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 200 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $203.03 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.46.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.