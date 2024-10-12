Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 200 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $203.03 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.46.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.