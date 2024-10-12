Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 351,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 276,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $65.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,881 shares of company stock worth $5,458,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.