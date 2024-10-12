Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $86,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Stock Performance
NYSE:LRN opened at $71.75 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
