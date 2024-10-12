Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $86,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $71.75 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

