Mendota Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $232.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 110.51%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.