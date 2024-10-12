Mendota Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mendota Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,915 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

LBTYK opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

