Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 181 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $147.51 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

