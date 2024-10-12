Mendota Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDU

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.