Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,500 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 1,716,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

MBGAF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.30. 34,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $83.50.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.55 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

