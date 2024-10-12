Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Purchases C$12,620.80 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Director Brett Heath acquired 2,900 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,620.80.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$4.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$457.83 million, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.13.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.19 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

