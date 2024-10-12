MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $208.60 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $34.19 or 0.00054501 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 34.05382944 USD and is up 5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $12,290,898.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

