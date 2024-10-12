MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

