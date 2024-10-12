MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 7,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,133,000 after acquiring an additional 485,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

