Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.66 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

