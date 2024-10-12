Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Target
In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT opened at $158.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.52. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
