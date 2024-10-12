Meyer Handelman Co. Has $39.26 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $39,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $260.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.13 and its 200 day moving average is $247.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

