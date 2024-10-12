Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 2,342 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $42,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $33,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 182.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $328.35 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.91%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

