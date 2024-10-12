Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 22,070 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,070 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after buying an additional 23,035,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,831,000 after buying an additional 8,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $51,938,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

