Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 2,470 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $7,397,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,300,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $10,862,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 130,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

