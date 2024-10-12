Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 6,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

