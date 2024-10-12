Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MU opened at $106.92 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

