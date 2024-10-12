MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $45.31. Approximately 325,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,031,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.