MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $45.31. Approximately 325,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,031,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.