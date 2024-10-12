Mina (MINA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.89 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $670.31 million and approximately $45.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,191,388,641 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,562,215 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,191,235,316.8400393 with 1,168,228,356.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51801524 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $16,533,036.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

