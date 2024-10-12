Mina Price Reaches $0.54 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $627.90 million and approximately $21.20 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00252295 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,191,277,066 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,339,947 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,191,235,316.8400393 with 1,168,228,356.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51801524 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $16,533,036.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.