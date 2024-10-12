Mingteng International Co. Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 15th (NASDAQ:MTEN)

Mingteng International’s (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 15th. Mingteng International had issued 1,050,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $4,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Mingteng International’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of MTEN opened at $4.49 on Friday. Mingteng International has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mingteng International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Mingteng International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

