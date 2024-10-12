MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

INKT opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INKT Free Report ) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

