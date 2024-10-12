Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in September

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 5,047,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 166.3 days.

Mitsubishi Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 13,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,148. Mitsubishi has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.