Mizuho Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $51.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after buying an additional 1,357,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 447.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,179,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,299,000 after purchasing an additional 964,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

