Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.25.

MHK stock opened at $157.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.69. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

