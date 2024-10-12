Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Mondi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Mondi Stock Up 3.2 %
Mondi Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
