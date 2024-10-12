Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (MTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MTU opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.38) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.82. The company has a market capitalization of £176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 41.12. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 83.07 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.50 ($1.49).

In other news, insider Barbara Powley purchased 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £285.69 ($373.89). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

