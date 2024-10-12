Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the September 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDD stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

