Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,894,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,142,755.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,894,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,142,755.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

