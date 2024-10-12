MTY Food Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$45.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$40.45 and a 1-year high of C$59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.42. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of C$292.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.2289377 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTY. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.43.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

