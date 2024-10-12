Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Update

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCFN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

Muncy Columbia Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

