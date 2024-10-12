Myria (MYRIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Myria token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myria has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Myria has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $1.36 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Myria Token Profile

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 23,766,730,812 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00273212 USD and is up 7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,180,567.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

