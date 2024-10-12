National Bank Financial Comments on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

