National Bank Financial Weighs in on Minto Apartment’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$38.89 million for the quarter.
Minto Apartment Announces Dividend
About Minto Apartment
