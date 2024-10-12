Navcoin Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $5,704.43 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00071146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006860 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,304.75 or 0.39994421 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

