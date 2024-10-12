Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $11.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Navient’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 183,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 171,160 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

