Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Trading Up 4.6 %

NEOG stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -360.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In related news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

