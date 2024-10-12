Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Neogen updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Neogen has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

