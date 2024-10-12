Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $650.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $590.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $702.79.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

NFLX opened at $722.79 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $686.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.