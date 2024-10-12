Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $820.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $820.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.79.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $722.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $686.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.