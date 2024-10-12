New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 1,074,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,626.0 days.
New China Life Insurance Stock Performance
New China Life Insurance stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New China Life Insurance
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.