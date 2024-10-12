New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 1,074,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,626.0 days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

New China Life Insurance stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Traditional insurance, Participating insurance, and Other Business. It provides life insurance, health insurance, and accident insurance products and services.

