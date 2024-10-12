New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Up 65.3% in September

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,500 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 2,866,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,974.8 days.
New Hope Price Performance
NHPEF remained flat at $3.32 during trading on Friday. New Hope has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.
About New Hope
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Hope
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.