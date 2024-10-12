New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Up 65.3% in September

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,500 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 2,866,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,974.8 days.

New Hope Price Performance

NHPEF remained flat at $3.32 during trading on Friday. New Hope has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

