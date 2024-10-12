NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 15,730.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.73 per share, with a total value of 15,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 65,137.93. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NXDT stock opened at 6.05 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 4.67 and a 1-year high of 9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is 5.89 and its 200-day moving average is 5.84.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 70.1% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 55,091 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

