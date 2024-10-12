NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 15,730.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.73 per share, with a total value of 15,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 65,137.93. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
NXDT stock opened at 6.05 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 4.67 and a 1-year high of 9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is 5.89 and its 200-day moving average is 5.84.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.