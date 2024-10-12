Next Level Private LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in AT&T by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 42,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 108.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.